You may see this ‘Trump 2020’ helicopter flying around the valley more often

Those at the Phoenix Bernie Sanders campaign rally last week may have noticed a helicopter flying overhead with the words "Trump 2020" on the side.

It was the first time this helicopter was flown in the valley, and the owners plan on flying the red, white and blue chopper much more before the presidential election in November.

"What better way to do it than go to some of the other candidates and see if we can draw some folks over to the Trump side," said Scott Urschel, co-owner of the helicopter.

Urschel is one of just 5 aerobatic licensed helicopter pilots in the world. He says he and his business partner decided to turn the helicopter into a flying campaign slogan to help get the president re-elected.

The helicopter features an American Flag inside and out, a copy of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States. "We support Donald Trump," he said. "We're trying to do it in a positive manner and we think the ariel platform to support him is great."

He says their personal businesses fully fund this project and they haven't taken any money from the campaign or Trump.

