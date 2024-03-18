Arizona Cardinals unveil luxury seating options at State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium is going to have a new look for the 2024 season as the Arizona Cardinals have unveiled new luxury seating options.

The new offerings are all located on field level, just steps away from the sideline.

"The NFL’s new league year began last week and for the Arizona Cardinals, bold plans are underway to re-shape the in-stadium experience in ways that will re-define the standards and expectations for high-end, premium spectator offerings not only in Arizona but across the sports landscape," the team said in a news release.

Casitas

Artist's rendering of casitas at State Farm Stadium. (Arizona Cardinals)

"The NFL equivalent to beachfront property," custom-built, field-level casitas will be located behind the south end zone. Twenty people can watch the game from different locations, including in the "front yard" or rooftop deck. The casitas include all-inclusive food and beverages, as well as valet parking and a private entrance into the stadium.

"Guests won’t just attend the game. They will experience it from their home in the end zone," the Cardinals said.

Casita Garden Club

Artists rendering of Casitas Garden Club at State Farm Stadium. (Arizona Cardinals)

The 13,400-square-foot club is located at the south end of the field behind the casitas and sits just feet from the home locker room, offering "an incredible, behind-the-scenes perspective as Cardinals players make their way to the playing field."

All-inclusive high-end menu options and handcrafted cocktails will be offered.

The Casita Garden Club will open three hours before the game and will stay open an hour after the game ends.

Field boxes

Artist's rendering of west field seats at State Farm Stadium. (Arizona Cardinals)

Private four and six-person field boxes will be located on the east and west sidelines. Each box has its own television. Guests will also have access to the Casita Garden Club.

"Guests will be among the first anywhere to enjoy a game from a Monaco Dream Seat, a large, comfortable leather seat that is being used for the first time at any stadium in the world," the Cardinals said. "Exclusive not only because of their prime on-field location but also their scarcity; only 66 total seats are available on each side of the field. Each box features its own private TV and membership in this area also provides access to the Casita Garden Club with all that it offers."

Morgan Athletic Club

Artist's rendering of the Morgan Athletic Club at State Farm Stadium. (Arizona Cardinals)

Located near the north end zone, this 1920s-style lounge features all-inclusive beverages and food, as well as live music before and after the game. Guests will also have access to private dining rooms, VIP parking and a private entrance into the stadium.

"It offers the ideal location for those seeking a more elevated experience before accessing their luxury field seats at the north end of the playing field," the Cardinals said.

Field suites

"Fans who choose this option can enjoy everything gameday has to offer with room for 12 guests as well as all-inclusive food and beverage," the Cardinals said. "Located near the 20-yard line and just a few strides from the playing field, these field suites provide three rows of luxuriously large, comfortable Monaco Dream Seats for each group."

Sideline, end zone field seats

"After enjoying all the perks and amenities of the stunning Morgan Athletic Club, guests make a short walk to their amazingly comfortable seats either on the sideline or looking head-on at the action from the north end zone," the Cardinals said. "It’s so close that the game action just may land in their lap. Those in the west sideline location have the additionally unique perspective of being right by the visiting team tunnel. These luxurious seats are some of the widest and most comfortable in the stadium."

Tunnel seats

Artists rendering of tunnel seats at State Farm Stadium. (Arizona Cardinals)

"One of the newest and most exclusive suite offerings available for Cardinals games, these two uniquely spacious suites can accommodate up to 12 guests," the Cardinals said. "All-inclusive food and beverage offerings are provided to members in this area that is located just steps from the back of the end zone and Morgan Athletic Club."

How much do the new seating options cost?

Map of luxury stadium seat upgrades at State Farm Stadium. (Arizona Cardinals)

The Cardinals have not released pricing information, but priority deposits can be made ranging from $500 to $10,000, according to Seat Geek.