Cardinals fans helped Jesse Luketa get to State Farm Stadium after he got a flat tire

After getting a flat tire, an Arizona Cardinals linebacker still made it to Sunday's game, thanks to a little bit of help from some fans.

Jesse Luketa told reporters that he left the team hotel on Sunday with plenty of time to make it to State Farm Stadium for the Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Rams. However, on his way to the stadium, he got a flat tire.

Luketa says he flagged down a family wearing Cardinals gear who happened to be going to the game. The family then gave Luketa a ride to the stadium.

"Beyond grateful for them," Luketa wrote on X.

Jesse Luketa #43 of the Arizona Cardinals

Luketa went on to say that he hopes to reward the family with tickets to the Cardinals' next home game against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 17.

"I need some help getting their contact information would love to provide them with tickets to our next home game!" Luketa posted on X.