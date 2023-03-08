Cardinals release WR Chosen Robbie Anderson

The Arizona Cardinals have released wide receiver Chosen Robbie Anderson, the team announced on March 8.

Anderson was acquired by the Cardinals in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

In 10 games with the Cardinals last season, Anderson – who apparently changed his first name in the offseason – caught only seven passes for 76 yards.

Anderson's best season in the NFL came in 2020 when he caught 95 passes for over 1,000 yards.

