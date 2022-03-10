MLB and the MLBPA reach tentative agreement on a new labor deal

Major League Baseball and its locked-out players have tentatively agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, sources tell the Associated Press.

The union’s executive board approved the agreement in a 26-12 vote, pending ratification by all players, a person familiar with the balloting said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Both sides gained momentum toward an agreement earlier Thursday after agreeing to negotiate on an international amateur draft and management made a new counteroffer.

MLB previously told players if an agreement was reached by 3 p.m. Thursday and ratified later in the day, players could start reporting to spring training on Friday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The deal would preserve the 162-game schedule and opening day would be April 7, a little more than a week after the original March 31 date, the person said.

Under a deal reached on the 99th day of a lockout that has delayed the season, the sides agreed to a July 25 deadline to establish an international draft that would start in 2024.

The sides narrowed many economic differences to a small margin in recent days.

MLB raised its luxury tax threshold proposal to $230 million this year earlier this week, and its final year of 2026 to $244 million on Thursday. That was up from $240 million and almost the midpoint of the union’s $250 million.

MLB kept its proposal on this year’s minimum salary at $700,000, $10,000 less than players, and raised its 2026 minimum by $10,000 to $780,000, matching players.

MLB raised its offer on the pre-arbitration bonus pool from $40 million to $50 million — players were at $65 million, with $5 million annual increases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

