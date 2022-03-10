Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until THU 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
13
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind and Dust Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Yuma County

MLB and the MLBPA reach tentative agreement on a new labor deal

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:06PM
MLB
FOX 5 Atlanta

NEW YORK - Major League Baseball and its locked-out players have tentatively agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, sources tell the Associated Press.

The union’s executive board approved the agreement in a 26-12 vote, pending ratification by all players, a person familiar with the balloting said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Both sides gained momentum toward an agreement earlier Thursday after agreeing to negotiate on an international amateur draft and management made a new counteroffer.

MLB previously told players if an agreement was reached by 3 p.m. Thursday and ratified later in the day, players could start reporting to spring training on Friday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

MLB LOCKOUT ENDS: HERE'S WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW AS PLAYERS VOTE TO ACCEPT NEW LABOR DEAL

The deal would preserve the 162-game schedule and opening day would be April 7, a little more than a week after the original March 31 date, the person said.

Under a deal reached on the 99th day of a lockout that has delayed the season, the sides agreed to a July 25 deadline to establish an international draft that would start in 2024.

The sides narrowed many economic differences to a small margin in recent days.

LIBERTY MEDIA REPORTS $6 MILLION IN BASEBALL REVENUE PER 2021 ATLANTA BRAVES HOME GAME

MLB raised its luxury tax threshold proposal to $230 million this year earlier this week, and its final year of 2026 to $244 million on Thursday. That was up from $240 million and almost the midpoint of the union’s $250 million.

MLB kept its proposal on this year’s minimum salary at $700,000, $10,000 less than players, and raised its 2026 minimum by $10,000 to $780,000, matching players.

MLB raised its offer on the pre-arbitration bonus pool from $40 million to $50 million — players were at $65 million, with $5 million annual increases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE