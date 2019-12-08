Ohio State and Clemson will play in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl

article

Ohio State and Clemson will travel to Arizona and face off in the 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl.

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson will play Saturday, December 28 at State Farm Stadium.

Limited tickets are available at FiestBowl.org/Tickets or call 480-350-0911. They start at $110.

"The PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl has a well-earned reputation of providing some of college football's most memorable moments, and this game will be one of the most anticipated college football games this year," said Fiesta Bowl Executive Director Mike Nealy. "It's special to have the PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl host teams we know so well and ultimately decide who plays for the national championship."

Both teams finished the regular season undefeated and won their respective conferences.

This will mark the fourth matchup between the Buckeyes and the Tigers, all in the post-season, with Clemson winning all three games.

The winner of the PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

Advertisement

No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma will face off in the other 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.