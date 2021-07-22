Suns fan donates to Wisconsin charity, notes Milwaukee generosity

Milwaukee, you've welcomed the world with open arms – and we're reaping the rewards of your generosity.

A Phoenix Suns fan who was in town made a sizable donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin this week. That donation came with a touching note (as tweeted out on Thursday, July 22):

"I am a Phoenix Suns fan who flew up from Richmond, VA to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday and was so touched by the kindness and hospitality of the people of Milwaukee that I wanted to contribute in their honor to help the city. Go Suns, but thank you Milwaukee for your incredible generosity!"

Adam Richardson



FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Learn more about donating to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.