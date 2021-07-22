Expand / Collapse search
Suns fan donates to Wisconsin charity, notes Milwaukee generosity

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Phoenix Suns
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee, you've welcomed the world with open arms – and we're reaping the rewards of your generosity. 

A Phoenix Suns fan who was in town made a sizable donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin this week. That donation came with a touching note (as tweeted out on Thursday, July 22): 

"I am a Phoenix Suns fan who flew up from Richmond, VA to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday and was so touched by the kindness and hospitality of the people of Milwaukee that I wanted to contribute in their honor to help the city. Go Suns, but thank you Milwaukee for your incredible generosity!"

Adam Richardson
 

Learn more about donating to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Fans celebrate Bucks' championship win with tattoos

After the Bucks' big win, some fans are getting this moment written in ink.