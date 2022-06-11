'Pull aside, stay alive': Blowing dust in Phoenix area causes poor driving conditions

Drivers in and around Phoenix saw blowing dust on the afternoon of Saturday, June 11, causing the National Weather Service to warn that if you come across a wall of dust, to pull to the side of the road.

A dust advisory for Maricopa County expired at 6:30 p.m.

Along with the dust are the high winds that come with such weather events. The Arizona Department of Transportation is warning drivers to travel with caution.

Jenn Peterson with Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport says, "We are currently having no impact to airport operations. As always, we encourage travelers to check their flight status with the airline before coming to the airport."

