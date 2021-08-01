Northern Arizona counties receive more monsoon rainfall; flash flood warnings in effect

article

Several counties in Northern Arizona were blanketed in monsoon rainfall on Sunday night with flash flood warnings in effect until later this evening.

Gila and Navajo counties received at least an inch of rain by 6:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a storm north of San Carlos dropped about two inches of rain and it's collecting in the Sevenmile Wash where there is also a flash flood warning.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

