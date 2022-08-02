2022 Primary Election: With hours left before polls close, here's info on where you can cast your ballot

For Arizona, Aug. 2, 2022 is primary election day, as voters select party candidates for various federal, state and local elected positions.

Polls across the state are set to close at 7:00 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, and results will begin to be released at 8:00 p.m.

Read More: 2022 Election: How Maricopa County tabulates votes

Here's what you should know about voting in the primary election, with just hours left before the polls close.

I have a mail-in ballot. Can I mail it in?

For voters in Maricopa County, the deadline to return your ballot by mail was July 26, so it is too late to mail in your ballot today.

However, Maricopa County elections officials say voters can still drop off their mail-in ballots at "vote anywhere" Vote Centers, or at secure drop box-only sites. Those ballots must be dropped before 7:00 p.m., or they will not be counted, according to officials.

Maricopa County Vote Center Locations

Other counties in Arizona will have different arrangements in terms of in-person voting and return of mail-in ballots. If you are not a registered voter in Maricopa County, check with your county's election department for more details.

Where do I vote in-person?

As mentioned bove, Maricopa County elections officials say a number of "vote anywhere" Vote Centers have been set up for people to vote. Instead of being assigned to one voting location, voters in Maricopa County can choose any one of the location to vote.

Maricopa County Vote Center Locations

Each county has different in-person early options. Visit AZSOS.gov/county-election-info to learn about the in-person options in your area.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

At the polling place, voters need to bring a valid form of identification, which includes:

Arizona driver's license

U.S. federal, state, or local government-issued ID, issued with printed name and address

Arizona ID card

Tribal enrollment card.

The address on the ID must match the person's voter registration address. If not, they must provide a utility bill in their name, such as:

Bank or credit union statement that is dated within 90 days of the election

Arizona vehicle registration

Indian census card

Property tax statement for their residence

A piece of mail in the voter's name that is marked ‘Official Election Material’

Arizona vehicle insurance card

Recorder's certificate

U.S. federal, state, or local government-issued ID, issued with printed name and address

Tribal enrollment card

People with none of the items listed above should contact the Secretary of State's Office at 602-542-8683 or 1-877-THE VOTE.

I'm not sure if I have voted already…

For voters in Maricopa County, they can check your early voting ballot status here.

Voters will need to enter their last name, address, date of birth, along with their social security number, voter ID, state ID, or driver's license number.

For voters in any Arizona county, they can check My.Arizona.Vote to track the status of their ballot, and confirm that it was received and counted.

I'm overseas. How can I return my ballot?

For military and overseas personnel who are registered to vote in the election, they can head to the Arizona Secretary of State's Uniformed and Overseas Citizen Portal, where they can upload a voted ballot before 7:00 p.m.

Those who are not able use the website for the ballot upload can fax the completed ballot to 602-364-2087 by the 7 p.m. (Arizona time) deadline on Election Day.

Voters in other parts of the world should correlate Arizona time with their local time in order to not miss the deadline.

Continuing Primary Election Coverage