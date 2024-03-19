Biden, Trump win 2024 Arizona Presidential Preference vote

The Associated Press is projecting that incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will win the Democratic and Republican Party Presidential Preference Elections in Arizona, respectively.

At stake for the two candidates were 72 Democratic delegates and 43 Republican delegates. Once the nominees are confirmed by their parties, they will appear on the November ballot.

Even prior to March 19’s vote in Arizona, Trump and Biden were considered to be their party’s presumptive nominees, as both have managed to secure enough delegates to win by March 12.

With both candidates having what appears to be a lock on their nomination, this will mark the first time since 1956 that the U.S. will see a presidential election rematch.

Republican, Democratic voters weigh in

Pat Shackleford, an 84-year-old caregiver in Mesa, Arizona, said she voted for Trump in Arizona's primary to send the former president a message.

"I wanted to encourage him that the fight has been worthwhile, that more of us are behind him than maybe the media tells you," Shackleford said.

Jamie and Cassandra Neal, sisters who both live in Phoenix, said they were unenthusiastic Biden supporters until they saw the vigor the president brought to his State of the Union speech. It fired them up for the coming election.

"Beforehand it was like, ‘Well, he’s the only decent one there,’" said Cassandra Neal, 42. "After his address it was like, ‘OK, let’s do it!’"

Jamie Neal, 45, said Biden had been "way too nice" before and needed to match Trump, whom she described as "vicious."

"I hate to say it, sometimes you need to equal the lowness to get the person out," she said. "Sometimes you have to fight fire with fire."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)