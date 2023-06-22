Nightly Roundup: Tragic end to search for missing submersible, new lawsuit targets Kari Lake

From a sad update for the search of a submersible that was taking visitors to the final resting place of the Titanic, to a new wildfire burning in Southern Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 22, 2023.

1. Sad update to search for missing submersible

2. Local experts weigh in after missing submersible was determined to have imploded

3. Defeated Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate target of new lawsuit

4. New wildfire in Southern Arizona

5. Mother mourns after son was killed in shooting