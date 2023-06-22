Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Tragic end to search for missing submersible, new lawsuit targets Kari Lake

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a sad update for the search of a submersible that was taking visitors to the final resting place of the Titanic, to a new wildfire burning in Southern Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 22, 2023.

1. Sad update to search for missing submersible

Missing submersible imploded near Titanic wreckage, leaving no survivors, Coast Guard says
Missing submersible imploded near Titanic wreckage, leaving no survivors, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard says a missing submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board.

2. Local experts weigh in after missing submersible was determined to have imploded

Underwater experts speak out on deep-sea conditions and pressure
Underwater experts speak out on deep-sea conditions and pressure

In the aftermath of an implosion incident involving a submersible that was taking visitors down to the wreckage of the Titanic, underwater experts in the Phoenix area talk about the extreme dangers that is associated with the deep sea.

3. Defeated Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate target of new lawsuit

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sues defeated AZ GOP governor candidate
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sues defeated AZ GOP governor candidate

According to documents, Richer is accusing Kari Lake and two other organizations of defamation.

4. New wildfire in Southern Arizona

Evacuations ordered in Cochise County amid Wildhorse Fire
Evacuations ordered in Cochise County amid Wildhorse Fire

The fire was sparked on June 22, according to officials with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

5. Mother mourns after son was killed in shooting

'He never came back': Mother searches for justice after teen was killed in shooting
'He never came back': Mother searches for justice after teen was killed in shooting

As police continue to investigate a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead, the victim's mother is speaking out, and talking about the legacy his boy left behind for the family.