President Joe Biden arrives in Phoenix during Arizona's Presidential Preference Election

President Joe Biden arrived in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon when Arizona is holding its Presidential Preference Election.

Air Force One arrived at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport around 4:10 p.m. after departing from Las Vegas, Nevada on March 19. The visits coincide with the launch of Latinos con Biden-Harris, which is Spanish for Latinos with Biden-Harris).

He will also appear at an event to talk up what he's done to bolster the computer chip manufacturing sector.

Not long after Biden's arrival, he visited Phoenix's El Portal Mexican restaurant near Central Avenue and Lincoln Street. He, along with others from the community, gave remarks.