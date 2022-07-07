Supporters of Arizona voting rights ballot measure submit signatures to Secretary of State

The battle continues over how votes will be cast and counted in Arizona’s upcoming elections, with the latest effort happening on July 7, as nearly a half million signatures were delivered to the Secretary of State's office, in hopes of getting new voting rules on the November ballot.

"500 boxes filled in 150 days, because people believe that we should have a say what happens in our communities, and that democracy belongs to the people," said Maria Teresa Mabry with Arizonans for Fair Elections.

Supporters of Arizonans for Fair Elections are trying to get their initiative on the November ballot. The measure, if it makes it onto the ballot and subsequently passed by voters, would expand registration, protect mail-in voting, early voting, and ballot privacy. The measure will also prevent politicians from overturning a presidential election, among other things.



"This legislative session, we have witnessed over 100 pieces of voter suppression legislation," said Roy Tatum with Our Voice Our Vote. "They try to call election integrity, which is a lie."

Republicans have recently enacted several laws in several states to tighten voter rolls, via mechanisms like monthly voter roll purging, requiring proof of citizenship to vote, and rejecting ballots based on errors or omissions.

"The public and legislature have spoken. They want to make sure that voters have, on their own, registered to vote. They like certain safeguards. They like to make sure the voter rolls are clean. They want to make sure elections are run cleanly and securely. That benefits all voters," said State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita (R)

Several legal challenges are expected in the coming months over the signatures that were delivered, but they will need to be wrapped up before the ballots are printed, and start going out on October 12.

Other Arizona Politics Stories