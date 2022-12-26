1 dead, 1 injured in south Phoenix double shooting

Police say a man is dead and another man is hurt following a double shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded on Dec. 25 to reports of multiple shots fired near 48th Street and Broadway Road and found two men who had been shot.

Both men were taken to a hospital where one of them died. The second man suffered serious injuries.

The victims have not been identified.

"Preliminary information indicates there may have been an argument before the shooting," Sgt. Melissa Soliz said. "Information about what led up to the shooting are [sic] still under investigation."

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.