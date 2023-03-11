1 dead, 2 injured following explosion at Utah dog breeder's home

One person was killed and two were injured when an explosion occurred at the home of Cache County dog breeders on March 9.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office said at 6:01 p.m., the first fire units arrived at the scene and found one person outside the home, and a second person could be heard inside, yelling for help. Initial reports indicated there were three people in the house.

Rescue units found Caryn and Joshua Mullin just after 6:30 p.m. and transported them to area hospitals for treatment. At the same time, firefighters searched for the third occupant. Around midnight, the rescue units located John Mullin, who died in the explosion.

In a Facebook post, CCSO said Caryn suffered multiple fractures and burns to her body. Joshua suffered burns on his arms, chest, and face. "He is currently sedated and has a long recovery ahead of him."

CCSO's Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi says "The Mullins family are professional dog breeders, licensed per county statute."

There were 16 dogs inside the home at the time of the explosion, and approximately 30 dogs in a separate structure on the property. Five dogs were recovered from the home and are in the care of the New Vision Intake and Animal Shelter. Of those five dogs, three are in critical condition.

All the other dogs on the property are being cared for by family members.

Bartschi stated, "The State Fire Marshal has been called to help with the investigation and we will not speculate on the cause of the explosion or fire."