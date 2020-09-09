1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Phoenix crash near 7th Street and Roeser

article

One person is dead and three others are seriously injured following a two-car crash in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the crash happened just after midnight on Sept. 9 near Seventh Street and Roeser.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles that had collided and overturned. Three people -- a 20-year-old woman, 29-year-old woman, and 38-year-old man -- were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

One person was found dead in the backseat of one of the vehicles.

