1 dead, 4 hurt in head-on rollover crash in Mesa, fire department says
MESA, Ariz. - A person is dead and four others are hurt, including kids, after a crash near a Mesa intersection Friday afternoon, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said on July 14.
The head-on crash happened near Sossamon and Baseline roads between a Toyota Prius and a full-sized truck, which rolled over and landed on its side.
Photo from Mesa Fire and Medical Department
In the truck were four people – an adult and three small kids. In the Toyota Prius – an unidentified adult who was killed in the crash.
"Since this was an accident involving small children, it is a good time to bring up the importance of proper car seat installation and use," Mesa Fire and Medical said and provided a link to information from its department.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
