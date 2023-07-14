Expand / Collapse search
1 dead, 4 hurt in head-on rollover crash in Mesa, fire department says

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Updated 5:52PM
Mesa
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - A person is dead and four others are hurt, including kids, after a crash near a Mesa intersection Friday afternoon, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said on July 14.

The head-on crash happened near Sossamon and Baseline roads between a Toyota Prius and a full-sized truck, which rolled over and landed on its side.

Photo from Mesa Fire and Medical Department

In the truck were four people – an adult and three small kids. In the Toyota Prius – an unidentified adult who was killed in the crash.

"Since this was an accident involving small children, it is a good time to bring up the importance of proper car seat installation and use," Mesa Fire and Medical said and provided a link to information from its department.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Map of where the crash happened + other incidents around the Valley: