2
Breaking News

10 Arizona counties meet health benchmark to resume in-person learning at schools

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Teachers, parents react to hybrid learning once counties meet benchmarks to reopen schools

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Health Services announced on Sept. 3 that six Arizona counties, including Maricopa, have joined four others in meeting the benchmark for hybrid learning -- a combination of in-person and virtual learning in schools amid COVID-19.

According to a news release from AZDHS, Cochise, Coconino, Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal Counties have met the recommended benchmarks that were established by Governor Doug Ducey on June 23.

Apache and Yavapai Counties met the benchmark last month.

To meet the benchmarks, there are three points: Number of cases, percent positivity, and COVID-19 like illnesses.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Monitor your health daily

MAP: Worldwide interactive Coronavirus case data

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

CDC: How coronavirus spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

Arizona COVID-19 resources, FAQ: azdhs.gov/coronavirus

Tips for keeping a strong immune system

Exercising and eating right are vital.

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu. 

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

