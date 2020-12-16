10 people displaced, 2 dogs die in apartment fire near 35th Avenue and Dunlap

Ten people were displaced and two dogs died in an apartment fire in Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Dunlap.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire broke out at a first-floor apartment in the early-morning hours of Dec. 16.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to other apartments, however, two apartments above it suffered smoke damage.

Ten people were displaced as a result of the fire and two dogs died in the first-floor apartment.

Investigators say the apartment had working smoke detectors and they are working to determine the cause of the fire.

