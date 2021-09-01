10 students, driver rescued from school bus as flooding creates havoc in Frederick County

Ten students and the driver were rescued from a Frederick school bus after it became mired in flooding on Wednesday.

The bus was carrying students from Catoctin High School and Thurmont Middle School when it became overwhelmed with water in the area of Hessong Bridge Road and Blacks Mill Road.

The Frederick County sheriff’s office warns that the water is rising, creating dangerous conditions.

Todd Wivell said Frederick County Sheriff’s Office decided to turn all the school buses around and take the students back to their schools. They are asking parents to work with the schools to pick their kids up. Deputies will be assisting with traffic control.

Frederick County fire and rescue officials say 83 roads have been closed by flooding.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officials said they had received 17 calls for water rescues, and 39 for flooding condition service.

FOX 5's Lindsay Watts arrived in Frederick County late Wednesday afternoon and encountered another vehicle that had become caught in the flooding.

The greater D.C. region was pummeled with severe weather on Wednesday – including multiple tornadoes, and flooding.