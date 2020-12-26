11th Monk3y Industries in downtown Phoenix broken into on Christmas Day

Thieves ransacked a downtown Phoenix clothing and printing shop on Christmas and the owner is speaking up hoping to inspire the suspects to come forward or anyone with information to provide it to police.

11th Monk3y Industries, near Grand and 11th avenues, lost T-shirts, hoodies, hats and an iPad. Worst of all, the owner says he lost personal items as well.

Ruben Gonzales choked up talking about the incident, saying, a bike from his family was stolen and that hurts most of all.

"I had a vintage WWII bicycle. I had a brand new Pure Fix cycle that we sell and carry. I had four sets of rims that were neon green and neon orange, two sets of tires. And that’s when, I like, I guess, just started crying. Because, the bike was a gift from my mom and just in general. It just sucked. The shirts I can deal with, but the bicycles and stuff are just one little memento, a memory thing. Those are gone," he said.

He says most of the merchandise has 11th Monk3y logos on them. He’s asking any neighboring businesses or individuals who have surveillance video or who may have seen something to come forward.

"This just sucks. This space has always felt safe. And right now it just doesn’t," Gonzales said.

The shop has been on Grand Avenue near 11th Avenue for the past seven years. Gonzales says it’s been closed for several months during the pandemic.

"We work super hard and to do what we do as a small business to stay afloat and barely getting help from the government and from our own state, and relying on grants and friends and family to help us pay our bills and keep going, then this? It just feels like I’m done. What is all of this for? I don’t know," he said.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.