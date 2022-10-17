12-year-old Arizona girl survives lightning strike

A 12-year-old Arizona girl who survived a lightning strike is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday.

Dr. Kevin Foster, a surgeon at Valleywise Health, said the girl was playing outside on Oct. 15 in the west Valley when she was either hit by lightning or a strike occurred right next to her.

Dr. Foster said the girl's heart stopped, but she was resuscitated by her father who did chest compressions. The girl's father is a military veteran who had medical training

"I think the instrumental thing in saving her was that her father recognized that her heart had stopped, and he was able to do effective CPR and get her heart started again and that literally saved her life," Dr. Foster said.

Dr. Foster said the girl is recovering well and will only have a small, superficial mark on her body that will eventually go away.

Severe thunderstorms moved through the Valley last weekend, bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail.

