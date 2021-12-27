Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Gila County
10
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 3:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

15-year-old boy dies after falling overboard from cruise ship returning to Miami

By Emmett Jones
Published 
U.S.
FOX News
MSC21008703 article

MSC Seashore (Photo: Michel Verdure/MSC Cruises)

MIAMI - A 15-year-old teen died Wednesday after falling overboard a cruise ship returning to Miami from a 5-night trip to the Caribbean and Bahamas. 

Crew Center reports that around 7:30 p.m. MSC Seashore ship alerted passengers with the "Man Overboard" alarm. 

One passenger tells Crew Center saying: "We just had 3 emergency blasts following captain’s announcement 'Man Overboard.' People started running to the sides to investigate what happened, although it's nighttime. A crew member came to our cabin and instructed us to close the balcony door and draw the blinds. Police will board tomorrow when we return to Miami to investigate this tragic event."

In an emotional video posted on YouTube, one passenger sailing on the MSC Seashore reacted to the "Man Overboard" alarm in real time.

"The ship is still moving. I was really hoping that it would come to a stop. I don't expect a ship this huge to come to a stop, on a dime," said the passenger whose YouTube username Fancy CheapSkate.

"It would probably take some time, but I don't know what they're gonna do. If they're gonna send a lifeboat out for a search. I just feel like we're still moving. It just feels so wrong. It still feels like we're still going forward."

FBI LA INVESTIGATING AFTER CARNIVAL CRUISE SHIP PASSENGER GOES OVERBOARD; WOMAN REMAINS MISSING 3 DAYS LATER

MSC responded to a statement saying: 

"A young man travelling with his family on board MSC Seashore appears to have died of suicide Wednesday evening. Our team immediately notified authorities and our care team is assisting the young man’s family on board.

"All of us at MSC Cruises are heartbroken. The family remains in our thoughts and prayers."

MSC will not discuss additional details out of respect for the family's privacy.

A Miami-Dade PD detective tells Fox News that they responded at 7 am Thursday morning to Port Miami. While the investigation is ongoing, "no foul play is suspected."

Read updates at FOXNews.com.