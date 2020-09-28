15-year-old boy injured after being shot by Peoria sergeant

Police say a 15-year-old boy was injured after being shot by a Peoria sergeant on the night of Sept. 28.

According to the Peoria Police Department, the sergeant was sitting in a patrol car and monitoring traffic near 87th Avenue and Monroe Street when a vehicle made an abrupt U-turn and drove directly towards the patrol car.

The sergeant opened fire from inside his car, hitting the teen driver in the face.

Police say the sergeant was wearing a body camera, but it was not turned on because he was parked to monitor traffic.

Another teen who was sitting in the passenger seat of the suspect's vehicle was released to a guardian.

The sergeant was not injured.

