162 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop north of Phoenix; driver arrested

Authorities say a driver was arrested after 162 pounds of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop in Cordes Lakes.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident happened on Aug. 15 when a trooper pulled over a 2012 Audi SUV along northbound Interstate 17 north of Cordes Junction.

"During the traffic stop, the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity," DPS said in a news release.

A search of the SUV led to the discovery of the meth.

The driver, 36-year-old Sergio Rosas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of multiple drug charges.