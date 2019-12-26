18-year-old man, teen's unborn baby killed after car goes onto sidewalk following collision

article

Two crumpled cars in an intersection can only begin to tell how bad this Thursday late morning crash in Phoenix was.

Jeff was at the corner and caught in the middle of it all. "I turned around just to see where the car was and at that time I turned around, it ran over my foot,” he recalled.

The collision happened at the busy intersection of 35th Avenue and Bell Road just before noon, sending a black car onto the sidewalk.

Abel Meza says he stepped back just in time to feel the breeze of the car as it brushed by. Then he turned to see the three others at the bus stop who took a direct hit. “I walked up to him [and] he was already gone, and didn’t want to do anything to the woman either, I wasn’t really sure what I could do,“ Meza said.

Police say an 18-year-old man was killed. So was the unborn child of a 15-year-old girl who was about 31 weeks into the pregnancy. The mother was injured but is going to be OK. Another 18-year-old woman was also injured.

“Especially [this] holiday season, we all have family, brothers and sisters and we can’t emphasize enough to slow down ... this is a tragedy,” said Sgt. Maggie Cox with Phoenix PD.

The drivers who crashed are a man and woman, both survived and stayed on the scene.

Police haven’t released the names of victims or their conditions. We don’t know if they knew each other or were simply standing at the bus stop at the same time

Police haven’t determined which driver caused the crash.