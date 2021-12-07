$1M winning lottery ticket sold at Glendale Walmart store

Check your tickets! Someone could be a million dollars richer if they claim their winning lottery ticket.

The Arizona Lottery says a $1 million winning ticket for The Pick jackpot on Dec. 4 was sold at the Walmart located near 67th and Peoria avenues.

The winning numbers were 2, 15, 17, 18, 39, and 41.

The next Pick drawing is Wednesday, Dec. 8 with a jackpot estimated at $1 million.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

Online: https://www.arizonalottery.com/winning-numbers







