2 critically injured after multi-vehicle crash in South Phoenix

A total of three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road early Sunday morning, Phoenix fire crews said.

First responders arrived at the area at around 2 a.m. on July 11. Officials did not specify exactly how many vehicles were involved, but one person had to be pulled out from their vehicle.

Two people, a 30-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, were hospitalized in critical condition.

A third victim, a 50-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

