2 dead, 1 in critical condition after overnight shooting in Phoenix

Two people are dead and another is injured with life-threatening conditions after a shooting in Phoenix.

Around 2:45 a.m. officers arrived at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Roeser Road and located three men who all had gunshot wounds.

The two deceased men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release.

Immediately, they launched an investigation. The intersection was closed as police worked to gather more information.

No information was provided on the identification of the victims or suspects.

Map of where the shooting took place: