2 dead after semis crash head-on on US-93 near Wickenburg

Authorities say two drivers, including one of a UPS semi-truck, are dead after their vehicles crashed head-on just north of Wickenburg.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves says the collision happened around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday on US-93.

He says the preliminary investigation indicates a semi-truck heading south crossed the center median for an unknown reason.

The semi collided with a UPS semi-truck traveling in the northbound lane.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

US-93, which connects Phoenix and Las Vegas, was closed in both directions for several hours.