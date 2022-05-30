2 hurt after apartment complex under construction goes up in flames in north Phoenix

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Firefighters from multiple agencies battled an overnight apartment fire in north Phoenix on May 30 that left two people injured. (Phoenix Fire Department)

Firefighters from multiple agencies battled an overnight apartment fire in north Phoenix that left two people injured.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the fire broke out at around midnight on May 30 near Cave Creek and Bell Roads.

Crews responded to the scene after witnesses reported seeing the flames coming from the apartment complex. Once there, firefighters found a wood-framed apartment complex under construction that was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters fought the fire using a defensive strategy, attacking the flames with elevated streams.

Two people suffered minor burns in the fire and were hospitalized.

No firefighters were hurt.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.