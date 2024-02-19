2 hurt in fiery north Phoenix crash near State Route 51

Two people were hurt in a fiery crash on Monday in north Phoenix.

The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 19 near State Route 51 and Thunderbird Road.

Two people were taken to hospital. One has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed three vehicles involved in the crash, with one landing in a ditch.

Police say Thunderbird is closed in both directions at SR 51.

