2 kids missing after being taken by their mother with no custodial rights, Surprise Police say

The Surprise Police Department says its searching for two kids after their biological mother with no custodial rights took them.

The kids, 3-year-old Kross Cain and his sister 9-year old Zhariel Cain, were last seen on Sunday, March 26 around 1 p.m. near Cotton Lane and Bell Road in Surprise. They were reportedly with their mother, Desiria Bell, 36.

"Desiria Bell may be driving a black in color 2005 Mazda 6s; with Indiana license plate ZSY365," Surprise Police said in a social media post on March 29.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Surprise Police Department at 623-222-TIPS (8477), 623-222-4000 or e-mail CrimeTips@surpriseaz.gov, using report no. 230305213.

