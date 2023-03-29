Expand / Collapse search
2 kids missing after being taken by their mother with no custodial rights, Surprise Police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

3-year-old Kross Cain and his sister 9-year old Zhariel Cain

SURPRISE, Ariz. - The Surprise Police Department says its searching for two kids after their biological mother with no custodial rights took them.

The kids, 3-year-old Kross Cain and his sister 9-year old Zhariel Cain, were last seen on Sunday, March 26 around 1 p.m. near Cotton Lane and Bell Road in Surprise. They were reportedly with their mother, Desiria Bell, 36.

"Desiria Bell may be driving a black in color 2005 Mazda 6s; with Indiana license plate ZSY365," Surprise Police said in a social media post on March 29.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Surprise Police Department at 623-222-TIPS (8477), 623-222-4000 or e-mail CrimeTips@surpriseaz.gov, using report no. 230305213.

Desiria Bell

Area of where the kids were last seen: