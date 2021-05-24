2 men accused of raping woman in Phoenix apartment

Two man are accused of raping a Phoenix woman one of them had connected with on a dating app.

Court records say the victim identified Fabian Reyes and Daniel Martinez as her attackers.

The woman told police that she met Martinez on a dating app and agreed to meet him at his apartment in Phoenix.

While she was there, she claimed both men raped her before she was able to run off and contact police.

Both Reyes and Martinez denied assaulting the victim. The two now face sexual assault charges,

