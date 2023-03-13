2-year-old boy drowns in Scottsdale pool

A 2-year-old boy has died after drowning in a swimming pool in Scottsdale.

Capt. Dave Folio with Scottsdale Fire says crews responded on March 13 to reports of a "baby not breathing" near Scottsdale and Thomas Roads.

"Dispatchers provided instructions to the caller to perform CPR," Folio said. "As fire and police arrived, it was learned this was related to drowning. The baby was transported to a local pediatric trauma hospital."

Scottsdale Police say the boy died at the hospital.

"I can confirm the drowning occurred in a pool at a neighbor's house," Ofc. Aaron Bolin said.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to drowning.

Police say crisis counselors are being sent to assist the family.

"Neighbors can expect to see police units and Crime Scene Specialist's vehicles at the involved residences for several hours," Bolin added.

