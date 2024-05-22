2-year-old pronounced dead in drowning after being found unconscious in backyard pool

article

A two-year-old boy was pronounced dead after he was found in a backyard pool in Phoenix unconscious and not breathing, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire officials attempted life-saving measures on the boy took him to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.

According to the release, community assistance is helping the family and Phoenix Police have opened an investigation.

The location of the home where the boy was found is near the intersection of Indian School Road and 75th Avenue.

The American Red Cross Association has water safety tips for families to help prevent drowning incidents.

Map of where the boy was found in Phoenix: