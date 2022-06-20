2-year-old pulled from pool and rushed to Phoenix hospital, fire department says

A 2-year-old boy was reportedly underwater in a pool for about 2 minutes before being pulled out, says the Phoenix Police Department on June 20

The incident happened near Baseline Road and 27th Avenue, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage.

The little boy was taken to the hospital where he's listed in critical condition, although Gammage says he was breathing on his own.

No further information is available.

