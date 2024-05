Gilbert police arrested 19-year-old Clayton Oden on Friday night in relation to an assault that happened in October 2022.

The assault was reported in December 2023 at a time when a rise in youth violence in the East Valley was on the rise and took the nation by storm.

It occurred near the intersection of Guadalupe Road and Val Vista Drive in Gilbert.

Oden was charged with disorderly conduct and assault, both misdemeanors.

Map of where the assault took place: