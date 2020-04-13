21-year-old man with Arizona ties becomes youngest to die from COVID-19 in Colorado

The death of 21-year-old Cody Lyster came as a shock to his family.

He was a Triple-A baseball player and played for Colorado Mesa University. He would sometimes come to Arizona to play club baseball at Grand Canyon University.

"He would come out here for the baseball season. He come[sic] and play[sic], but [the]majority of the time he was out in Colorado," Cody's cousin said.

Cody's family says he spent more than a week in the hospital before he passed away on April 3.

They say no visitors were allowed inside.

(Debey Gettings)

"He's from Colorado Springs - he's the youngest one to actually die out there from coronavirus," Cody's cousin said.

Advertisement

His cousin dedicated a mural for Cody near 15th Avenue and Van Buren in Phoenix. He says it's not only for Cody, but also to spread a serious message.

"My point in all this is that this virus doesn't discriminate against age," he said. "This is a healthy young man, a 100% across the board. I just want to make sure that everyone stays home in this time."

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources

RELATED: