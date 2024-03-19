25-year-old man found dead in a Phoenix bathtub

A 25-year-old man was found dead in a bathtub in Phoenix on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the man was found around 8 p.m. on March 19 near Bell Road and 56th Street by a family member.

Phoenix Fire said he was found in the bathtub after an unknown period of time. He was pronounced dead by the Phoenix Fire Department on the scene.

A community assistance program was sent to help family members in need.

The man has not been identified.

No further information was provided.

Map of the area where the incident happened: