27-year Phoenix Fire Department veteran to be named fire chief

As Phoenix Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner retires in about a month, a new chief has been named.

Assistant Chief Michael Duran III was selected to be promoted to the leadership role which will begin as Kalkbrenner retires on Feb. 22.

"Chief Duran has spent over 27 years within the organization and is known for being a leader on Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) AZ Task Force-1 where he has been deployed to multiple natural disasters," says the department on Jan. 25.

Duran is leading the city of Phoenix's $15 million program to help improve crisis responses for behavioral and mental health calls.

"Mike Duran has been a valued leader throughout his years of service, and especially recently as he has overseen the expansion of the Community Assistance Program in response to the mental health crisis," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "I am confident Chief Duran will ensure our city’s firefighters provide quality protection and life safety services and will be a valuable mentor and ethical leader to grow the next cohort of public safety teams integral to our community."

He is a Phoenix native, son of a firefighter, a husband and father to three.

"As the Fire Chief, I will prioritize innovative opportunities to improve the safety and services of our system," Duran said. "I am committed to creating a positive and equitable environment while promoting the development and sustainability of our organization."

