3 arrested in Prescott child exploitation investigation

Prescott police made three arrests in a child exploitation investigation over the weekend.

In this multi-agency operation, police say three men either attempted to lure or solicit sex from underaged children.

The suspects included:

Prescott resident Jeffrey York, who allegedly solicited sex from a 7-year-old and 11-year-old. Police say the 67-year-old is accused of luring a minor for sex, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sexual assault.

Prescott resident Jeremy Pearce, who allegedly tried to lure a 14-year-old girl for sex. The 36-year-old is accused of child sex trafficking, attempted sexual conduct with a minor and drug possession.

William Deblois, a 37-year-old Prescott Valley resident. He also reportedly tried to solicit sex acts with a 14-year-old victim. He is accused of luring a minor for sex, attempted sexual conduct and exploitation of a minor, and child sex trafficking.

All of them have been booked into Yavapai County Jail.

"I would like to thank all the investigators and participating agencies involved with this investigation," said Prescott Police Chief Amy Bonney in a statement. "Our combined efforts in identifying and arresting these dangerous offenders have enhanced the safety of our community. We will continue to investigate and aggressively pursue those who have evil intentions to harm children."





