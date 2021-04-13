3 critically injured in multi-car crash in Phoenix

Four people were injured, with three in critical condition, in a two-car crash at Phoenix intersection.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to the crash on April 13 at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Three of the victims, a 27-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man, and a 38-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital in critical condition. The fourth victim, a 38-year-old woman, was hospitalized in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Phoenix Police.

The westbound lanes of McDowell are closed at 67th Avenue due to the crash.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 10 live newscasts

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.