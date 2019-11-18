3 injured in fire near Glendale gas station

Firefighters say three people have been taken to a hospital following a transformer fire near a Glendale gas station.

According to the Peoria Fire-Medical Department, the fire happened near 67th and Olive Avenues Monday morning.

SRP says a crew was working on a transformer by the gas station when the fire happened.

Two of the workers, a 39-year-old and 60-year-old man, were severely burned and were airlifted to a hospital. The other worker, a 23-year-old man, also suffered burns and was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

"I came outside and saw the man running on fire, it was like a movie, not something you see in real life, said Ernest Gomez, witness.

Witnesses reportedly tried to help two of the men badly burned by jumping on top of them in an attempt to smother the flames.

"People are trying to help them but they were not in good shape," said Lisa Hermes, witness.

At last check, Glendale Police say one worker is still in critical condition and the two others are in good condition at the Arizona Burn Center - Valleywise.