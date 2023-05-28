3 Mesa children reported missing after being taken by non-custodial uncle

Three children have been reported missing out of Mesa after they were reportedly taken by their uncle, who does not have custodial rights.

Barbara, Saleen and Legend Demetro - ages 8, 5 and 3 - were last seen on May 22 near Broadway and Country Club Drive.

They are believed to be with their uncle, Tony Hallam, who does not have custodial rights to the children.

"Family is concerned for the kids welfare at this time," police said.

Hallam still might be in Arizona, but Mesa authorities say the group might be heading to Fort Worth, Texas.

The 44-year-old drives a burgundy 2000 Toyota Camry with license plate number TJA08N. He's described as a 6', 250 pound bald white and Hispanic male with a right eyebrow tattoo and a neck tattoo that says "SOUTH SIDE."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mesa Police.

Where they were last seen: