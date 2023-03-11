3 officers injured during confrontation with man at coffee shop, says Mesa PD

Three Mesa police officers were injured following a confrontation with a man at a Dutch Bros. coffee shop near Ray and Power Roads.

Brandi George of the Mesa Police Department says on March 11, officers received a call about a man being verbal with staff at the shop, and they wanted him trespassed. He left before officers arrived at the scene, but returned to the area later.

"The man approached officers in a hostile manner and a taser was deployed, but did not connect," said George.

A physical fight ensued between the officers and the man, leaving three officers with injuries.

"Injury status is unknown at this time, but we do have officers at the hospital," said George.

Police say the man is in custody and being evaluated for DUI. His name has not been released.

"He will be booked into jail for multiple felony charges," said George.