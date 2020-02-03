3 people escape without injuries from Lake Havasu boat fire

article

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Three people managed to escape safely after their new speedboat caught fire Saturday at Lake Havasu, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department said a family on the western Arizona lake were out for their time with the boat when they noticed a fire in the back. The three jumped into the water and were uninjured.

Today’s News-Herald reported that emergency dispatchers were called about the fire around 2 p.m. and the sheriff’s department responded with multiple boats and extinguished the flames.

The sheriff’s department said the boat was a total loss, with damage estimated to be more than $100,000.