3 people hospitalized after Phoenix crash that possibly involved pedestrians: FD

Fire officials say two men and a woman were taken to the hospital following a crash in West Phoenix.

The crash, according to Phoenix Fire Captain Joe Huggins, happened in the area of 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

"Early reports indicate two of the patients might have been pedestrians while the other patient required extrication from his vehicle," read a portion of Cpt. Huggins' statement.

Fire officials say Phoenix Police will be in charge of an investigation into the crash.

(Click here for interactive map)