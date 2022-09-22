Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 2:23 PM MST until THU 5:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
14
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 4:37 PM MST until THU 6:30 PM MST, Graham County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 4:34 PM MDT until THU 7:45 PM MDT, Apache County
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:51 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:03 PM MST until THU 7:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:04 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from THU 10:05 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 AM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:58 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Advisory
from THU 9:05 AM MST until FRI 8:00 AM MST, Coconino County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 5:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Special Weather Statement
until THU 5:30 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

3 people seriously hurt following crash in north Phoenix, fire officials say

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say three people are seriously hurt as a result of a crash involving two vehicles.

The crash, according to a brief statement, happened in the area of 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road. In all, two adult men and an adult woman were hurt in the crash, and the adult woman had to be extricated from the car she was in at the time of the crash.

Of the three people injured, one of the two men, along with the woman, were listed in extremely critical condition, while the other man was listed in critical condition.

Phoenix Police officers are now at the scene investigating, according to Phoenix Fire.

Image 1 of 3

 

(Click here for interactive map)