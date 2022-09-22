3 people seriously hurt following crash in north Phoenix, fire officials say

Phoenix Fire officials say three people are seriously hurt as a result of a crash involving two vehicles.

The crash, according to a brief statement, happened in the area of 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road. In all, two adult men and an adult woman were hurt in the crash, and the adult woman had to be extricated from the car she was in at the time of the crash.

Of the three people injured, one of the two men, along with the woman, were listed in extremely critical condition, while the other man was listed in critical condition.

Phoenix Police officers are now at the scene investigating, according to Phoenix Fire.

